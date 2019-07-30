Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Both Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 20.71 N/A -0.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Affimed N.V. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Affimed N.V. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Affimed N.V. and VBI Vaccines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 169.36% for Affimed N.V. with consensus target price of $8. Competitively VBI Vaccines Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 566.67%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Affimed N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.8% of Affimed N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bullish than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.