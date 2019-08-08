Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 101.57 N/A -2.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Affimed N.V. and Translate Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Affimed N.V. and Translate Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. Its rival Translate Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Affimed N.V. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Affimed N.V.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 188.81%. Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 159.26%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Affimed N.V. is looking more favorable than Translate Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares and 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.