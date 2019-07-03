Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

As Biotechnology companies, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Affimed N.V. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Affimed N.V. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.08 beta means Affimed N.V.’s volatility is 208.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Affimed N.V. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Affimed N.V. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affimed N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 171.19% and an $8 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Affimed N.V. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.8% and 22.2% respectively. About 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was more bullish than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.