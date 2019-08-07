Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.51 N/A -3.27 0.00

Demonstrates Affimed N.V. and Recro Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Affimed N.V. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.79 beta means Affimed N.V.’s volatility is 179.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Recro Pharma Inc.’s 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Recro Pharma Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Recro Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Affimed N.V. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Affimed N.V. has an average price target of $8, and a 195.20% upside potential. Competitively Recro Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $8.5, with potential downside of -9.48%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Affimed N.V. is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares and 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Affimed N.V. had bearish trend while Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.