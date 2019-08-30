Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Affimed N.V. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.79 shows that Affimed N.V. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Affimed N.V. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Immunic Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Immunic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Affimed N.V. and Immunic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8 is Affimed N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 183.69%. Competitively the average target price of Immunic Inc. is $40, which is potential 146.15% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Affimed N.V. seems more appealing than Immunic Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Affimed N.V. and Immunic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 1.6%. Insiders held roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Affimed N.V. beats Immunic Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.