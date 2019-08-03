Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Both Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Affimed N.V. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Affimed N.V. and Cortexyme Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. Its rival Cortexyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Affimed N.V. and Cortexyme Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affimed N.V.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 170.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Affimed N.V. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats Affimed N.V. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.