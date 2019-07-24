Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1214.80 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Affimed N.V. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Affimed N.V. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.08 shows that Affimed N.V. is 208.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 3.12 beta is the reason why it is 212.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Affimed N.V. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Affimed N.V. has an average price target of $8, and a 172.11% upside potential. Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $26.5, while its potential upside is 88.34%. The results provided earlier shows that Affimed N.V. appears more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.8% of Affimed N.V. shares and 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34%

For the past year Affimed N.V. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.