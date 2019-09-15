Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Since Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility & Risk

Affimed N.V. has a 2.79 beta, while its volatility is 179.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Affimed N.V. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Affimed N.V.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 146.91%. Competitively Cassava Sciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 145.90%. The data provided earlier shows that Affimed N.V. appears more favorable than Cassava Sciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 8.15%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Affimed N.V. beats Cassava Sciences Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.