Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 49.55 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Affimed N.V. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Affimed N.V. is 208.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.08 beta. Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta and it is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Cara Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Affimed N.V. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Affimed N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 175.86% and an $8 consensus price target. Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.88, with potential upside of 16.31%. The information presented earlier suggests that Affimed N.V. looks more robust than Cara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Affimed N.V. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.8% and 60.7%. About 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bullish than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Affimed N.V. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.