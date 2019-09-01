Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.48 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Affimed N.V. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Affimed N.V. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. Its rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Affimed N.V. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus target price of Affimed N.V. is $8, with potential upside of 187.77%. Competitively the consensus target price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, which is potential 154.36% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Affimed N.V. appears more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Affimed N.V. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 22% respectively. 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bearish than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.