Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 45.20 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Affimed N.V. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 12.9 and 12.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Affimed N.V. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affimed N.V. has an average target price of $8, and a 127.92% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Affimed N.V. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 47.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bearish than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.