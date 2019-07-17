Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.48 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Affimed N.V. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

Affimed N.V. is 208.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.08. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.94 beta and it is 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. Its rival ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Affimed N.V. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus price target of Affimed N.V. is $8, with potential upside of 163.16%. On the other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 171.14% and its consensus price target is $10.9. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ADMA Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Affimed N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.8% of Affimed N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.