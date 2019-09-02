Affimed N V (AFMD) Valuation Declined While New Leaf Venture Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $4.27 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Boosted Holding

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 23,083 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 17,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company's stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $168.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 167,304 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Sns Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 409,833 shares stake. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 24,261 shares. Edmp Incorporated owns 0.59% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,186 shares. Texas Yale invested in 55,792 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc New York holds 169,187 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. 94,055 are owned by Excalibur Mgmt. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 600 shares. 1.19M were reported by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.75% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21.39M shares. American Century owns 13.30 million shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Kempen Nv has 297,504 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Capital Invsts stated it has 0.89% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wagner Bowman Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 32,179 shares. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas stated it has 435,106 shares.