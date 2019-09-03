Affimed N V (AFMD) Stock Price Declined While New Leaf Venture Partners Trimmed Position; As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hawkeye Capital Management Increased Stake

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 173,163 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 16/04/2018 – Affimed Presents Poster at AACR Highlighting Progress Toward Novel EGFR-targeting Therapy; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company's stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $681.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 289,024 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85 million and $359.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.