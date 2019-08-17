Affimed N V (AFMD) Stock Price Declined While New Leaf Venture Partners Lowered by $4.27 Million Its Stake; Washington Trust Bank Increased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $839,300 as Market Valuation Declined

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 35,361 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 30,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 902,634 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company's stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $169.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 400,898 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has 0.15% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 1,535 shares stake. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, California-based fund reported 27,007 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn Inc has 0.69% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 69,227 shares. Pension Serv, Korea-based fund reported 177,892 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 140,136 shares. Gam Holdings Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 2,150 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 9,705 shares. Crystal Rock has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 798,455 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWS) by 34,012 shares to 1,174 shares, valued at $102,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) by 2,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,757 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV).

