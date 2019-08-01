Affimed N V (AFMD) Shareholder New Leaf Venture Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $4.27 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Private Advisor Group Has Trimmed Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stake as Shares Declined

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 57.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 4,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 3,298 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253,000, down from 7,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 723,139 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 305,602 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huntsman: A Reasonable Choice – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bridgewater Associatesâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Eastman offers second innovative recycling solution to global plastic waste problem – PRNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Acquires Marlotherm from Sasol – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $357.54M for 7.02 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 7,701 shares to 40,393 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 25,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,278 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 23 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability holds 56 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,172 shares. Sei Invs holds 42,795 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 0.03% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 17,857 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 3,203 shares. Mackay Shields Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moreover, Pension Serv has 0.06% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 3.56M are held by Victory Inc. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 13,245 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 3,388 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru stated it has 163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 99,985 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Affimed (AFMD) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Affirmed Therapeutics (AFMD) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Affimed reports Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New additions to Russell indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Affimed Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on May 22, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.