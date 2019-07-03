Affimed N V (AFMD) Shareholder New Leaf Venture Partners Has Trimmed Position by $4.27 Million as Share Value Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Stake Held by Beaumont Financial Partners Llc

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 7,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,971 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 38,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.96. About 3.25M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 988,373 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 15/05/2018 – New Leaf Venture Partners Buys New 3.6% Position in Affimed; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Affimed Presents Poster at AACR Highlighting Progress Toward Novel EGFR-targeting Therapy; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Affimed Announces Milestone Payment from Genentech and ROCK® Platform Presentation at Innate Killer Summit 2019, Further Highlighting Leadership in Innate Immunity – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Affimed up 14% ahead of AFM11 update – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Affimed to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “All You Need to Know About Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Affimed moving closer to restart of AFM11 program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Heico Stock Can Keep Your Portfolio Soaring – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Remember Your History When It Comes to United Technologies Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Prodigious props: Collins Aerospace receives additional C-130 NP2000 propeller upgrade and support awards from US Air National Guard, US Navy – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advisors Lc owns 4,414 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 40,183 shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In holds 0.21% or 30,997 shares. Tuttle Tactical invested in 3,791 shares. Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 82,363 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 28,002 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Comgest Sas has invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oakworth Capital has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk owns 695,959 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 2.66 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 92,000 were reported by Financial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia). 22,515 were reported by Campbell Newman Asset Management. Edgemoor Investment Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 2,080 shares. Cim Investment Mangement invested in 0.21% or 4,333 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of stock. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Bailey Robert J..

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 107,102 shares to 51,697 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FUTY) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,835 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).