Affimed N V (AFMD) Shareholder New Leaf Venture Partners Has Lowered Position; Westchester Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Cbs New (CBS) by $8.30 Million as Shares Rose

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 199.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 176,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 265,149 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 431,548 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling shareholder over proposed Viacom deal; 09/04/2018 – CBS New York: BREAKING: Shola Olatoye Stepping Down As NYCHA Chief, Sources Tell CBS2; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 10/04/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CPI +1.0 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.2 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 14/05/2018 – CBS CEO Wants Viacom Deal on His Terms (Video); 17/05/2018 – CBS MAY BRING FURTHER LEGAL ACTION TO CHALLENGE NAI ACTIONS; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kudlow says ‘not at detailed point’ on China negotiations

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.86M market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.865. About 482,069 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys New 1.2% Position in Affimed; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,500 shares to 485,979 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 74,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,121 shares, and cut its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBS and Altice USA Reach New Comprehensive Content Carriage Agreement – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “After Hours: CBS and Viacom Apparently Set a Date, OrganiGram Nixes Experiment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Streaming Services Add Up: What Happened To Cord-Cutting To Save On Cable? – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Broadcast networks sue Locast for streaming their feeds for free – L.A. Biz” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Carroll Inc has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Advsrs Ltd stated it has 2,679 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 268,650 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn holds 162 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested in 0.03% or 155,150 shares. Indiana-based Everence Cap has invested 0.15% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Somerset Trust reported 21,544 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 14,289 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd stated it has 25 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 707,163 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 106,989 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 130,207 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 2.00 million shares.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85 million and $359.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Affirmed Therapeutics (AFMD) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Affimed: Put This Company On Your Watch List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New additions to Russell indexes – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Affimed to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ:AFMD) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.