Affimed N V (AFMD) Shareholder New Leaf Venture Partners Has Cut Holding; Unifirst (UNF) Stock Rose While New York State Common Retirement Fund Cut Position

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85 million and $359.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Vision Holdings by 169,526 shares to 232,407 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 192,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,934 were reported by Great Lakes. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 10,481 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 2,210 shares. Bessemer Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 23,300 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 7,858 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 84,041 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 23,366 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) or 1,731 shares. Tiedemann Lc stated it has 1,852 shares. Piedmont Inv Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,886 shares. Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 30,002 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 1,372 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.14% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF).

Analysts await UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, down 4.85% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.06 per share. UNF’s profit will be $37.24 million for 25.67 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by UniFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.33% negative EPS growth.