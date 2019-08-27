Affimed N V (AFMD) Holder New Leaf Venture Partners Lowered Its Stake by $4.27 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Holding Maintained by Lindsell Train Ltd

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.96M market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 16,919 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 702,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.26M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.33 million, up from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $133.91. About 329,881 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Inv Mgmt accumulated 1.24% or 51,000 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Capital Management has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 1.66M shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd invested in 3,207 shares. Skba Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.62% or 82,440 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Lc holds 1.6% or 34,400 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 15,715 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.91% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tuttle Tactical accumulated 0.67% or 27,328 shares. Psagot Investment House invested 0.76% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Srb Corp has invested 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meridian Counsel Inc has 4,345 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com holds 2.37% or 319,031 shares in its portfolio.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85M and $359.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.