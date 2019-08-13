Affimed N V (AFMD) Holder New Leaf Venture Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $4.27 Million as Stock Price Declined; 13D Management Decreased Its Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.41 Million as Stock Value Rose

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 485,481 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 18/05/2018 – Affimed Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc analyzed 36,555 shares as the company's stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.03. About 2.01M shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Affimed reports Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Affimed Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Affimed Therapeutics: Continued Upside Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Affirmed Therapeutics (AFMD) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Affimed Reports 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85M and $359.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $332.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 24,683 shares to 607,085 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 106,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).