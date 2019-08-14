Affimed N V (AFMD) Holder New Leaf Venture Partners Has Cut Its Holding; Algert Global Has Cut Holding in Amc Networks (AMCX) by $383,488

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 51.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The hedge fund held 6,392 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 13,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 420,308 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.785. About 138,780 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Affimed to Present Data on AFM24 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85 million and $359.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Affimed up 9% premarket on milestone payment – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Affirmed Therapeutics (AFMD) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Affimed Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Affimed (AFMD) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 500 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). First Manhattan stated it has 15 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com stated it has 712,500 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Morgan Stanley invested in 128,913 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 9,556 shares. Spark Investment Management Lc reported 0.04% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 5,112 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated invested in 58,711 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Regions Corp reported 131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 233 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,876 shares. Moreover, Franklin Res Incorporated has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 10,110 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) or 30,800 shares.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMC Networks Inc. to Acquire RLJ Entertainment, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “AMC Networks Earnings: The Dead Are Still Walking – The Motley Fool” published on March 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMC Networks to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is AMC Networks (AMCX) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Networks to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.