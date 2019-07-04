Affimed N V (AFMD) Holder New Leaf Venture Partners Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Argi Investment Services Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (LYB) Boosted as Share Value Declined

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.83M market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 518,975 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 15/05/2018 – New Leaf Venture Partners Buys New 3.6% Position in Affimed; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (LYB) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 12,589 shares as the company's stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,368 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 14,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 2.49 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Core Us Aggbd Et Etf (AGG) by 2,835 shares to 64,096 shares, valued at $6.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 11,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,152 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on May 23, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3,871 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fort Washington Advsrs Oh owns 3,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Opus Gru Ltd Company reported 0.09% stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 139 shares. Georgia-based Southeast Asset Advisors Inc has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Asset Mngmt One Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 228,132 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na owns 20,339 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 88,202 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 335 shares. Moreover, Luminus Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 118,900 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.06% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Johnson Fincl Grp accumulated 29,841 shares. Pictet Asset Management holds 554,437 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 19,367 shares.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85M and $359.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Affimed moving closer to restart of AFM11 program – Seeking Alpha" on April 17, 2019