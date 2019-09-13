Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Comparison side by side

Both Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Affimed N.V. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Affimed N.V. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

Affimed N.V. has a beta of 2.79 and its 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 2.46 beta is the reason why it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Affimed N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Affimed N.V. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affimed N.V.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 155.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Affimed N.V. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 10.2%. About 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bearish than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.