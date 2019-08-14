Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 108.97 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Affimed N.V. and Vical Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk & Volatility

Affimed N.V.’s current beta is 2.79 and it happens to be 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. Its rival Vical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. Vical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Affimed N.V. and Vical Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Affimed N.V.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 187.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.9% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Affimed N.V.’s share held by insiders are 8.15%. Competitively, Vical Incorporated has 0.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Affimed N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.