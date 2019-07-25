Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Comparison side by side

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 9 7.45 N/A -2.53 0.00

Demonstrates Affimed N.V. and Tocagen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Tocagen Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Affimed N.V. and Tocagen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Affimed N.V. has an average price target of $8, and a 173.97% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Tocagen Inc. is $11, which is potential 94.69% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Affimed N.V. is looking more favorable than Tocagen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Affimed N.V. and Tocagen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.8% and 36.9%. 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.59% of Tocagen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29% Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was more bullish than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.