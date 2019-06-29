Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 9.17 N/A 0.85 3.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Affimed N.V. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility and Risk

Affimed N.V. has a 3.08 beta, while its volatility is 208.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Strongbridge Biopharma plc on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Affimed N.V. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Strongbridge Biopharma plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Affimed N.V. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Affimed N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 178.75% and an $8 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.8% of Affimed N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has 10.29% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -31.03% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.