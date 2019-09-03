Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparing side by side

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 23.17 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Affimed N.V. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Precision BioSciences Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Affimed N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Affimed N.V. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Affimed N.V.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 187.77%. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 177.82%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Affimed N.V. is looking more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Affimed N.V. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 41.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Affimed N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.