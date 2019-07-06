Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Contrasting side by side

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.15 N/A -0.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Affimed N.V. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Risk and Volatility

Affimed N.V.’s current beta is 3.08 and it happens to be 208.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Affimed N.V. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Affimed N.V. has a 174.91% upside potential and an average target price of $8. Competitively Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $25, with potential upside of 662.20%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Affimed N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.8% of Affimed N.V. shares and 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has stronger performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Affimed N.V. beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.