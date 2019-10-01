Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 50.52M -0.17 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 20.27M -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Affimed N.V. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 1,677,680,735.89% -22.7% -11.2% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 3,076,806,314.51% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

Affimed N.V.’s 2.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 179.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Affimed N.V. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 2.5% respectively. Insiders held 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Affimed N.V. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.