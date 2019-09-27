Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 50.52M -0.17 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 4.41M 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Affimed N.V. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 1,685,629,441.79% -22.7% -11.2% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 37,341,236.24% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Affimed N.V. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Affimed N.V. has a 141.69% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8. Competitively the consensus price target of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 183.51% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Affimed N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Affimed N.V. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.