Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparing side by side

Both Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 50.52M -0.17 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Affimed N.V. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 1,693,653,826.81% -22.7% -11.2% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 482,518,796.99% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.79 shows that Affimed N.V. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.15 beta and it is 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Affimed N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.1 and has 22.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Affimed N.V. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affimed N.V. has a 147.68% upside potential and an average price target of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Affimed N.V. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 35.3%. About 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bearish than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Affimed N.V. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.