Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Comparison side by side

Since Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

Affimed N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Affimed N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Affimed N.V. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affimed N.V.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 193.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13.26% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Affimed N.V. had bearish trend while Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.