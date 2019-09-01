Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.8 while its Quick Ratio is 21.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Affimed N.V. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Affimed N.V. has an average target price of $8, and a 187.77% upside potential. Competitively Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 343.79%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Affimed N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Affimed N.V. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 52.1% respectively. Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 8.15%. Comparatively, 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has stronger performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.