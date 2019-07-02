Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Affimed N.V. has 41.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Affimed N.V. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.90% -26.70% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Affimed N.V. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Affimed N.V. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.73 2.84

$8 is the consensus target price of Affimed N.V., with a potential upside of 175.39%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.26%. With higher probable upside potential for Affimed N.V.’s rivals, equities research analysts think Affimed N.V. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Affimed N.V. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has weaker performance than Affimed N.V.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Affimed N.V.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Risk & Volatility

Affimed N.V. is 208.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.08. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s peers are 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Affimed N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Affimed N.V.’s rivals beat Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.