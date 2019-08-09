Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of Affimed N.V.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Affimed N.V. has 8.15% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Affimed N.V. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.70% -11.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Affimed N.V. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Affimed N.V. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

$8 is the average price target of Affimed N.V., with a potential upside of 190.91%. The rivals have a potential upside of 139.13%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ belief is that Affimed N.V.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Affimed N.V. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Affimed N.V. had bearish trend while Affimed N.V.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Affimed N.V.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.79 shows that Affimed N.V. is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Affimed N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Affimed N.V.’s rivals beat Affimed N.V. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.