Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Contrasting side by side

Both Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Affimed N.V. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Affimed N.V. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility and Risk

Affimed N.V. is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.79 beta. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Affimed N.V. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Affimed N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 181.69% and an $8 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 92.71%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Affimed N.V. is looking more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bearish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Affimed N.V. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.