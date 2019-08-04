Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Affimed N.V. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Affimed N.V. and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Affimed N.V. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Forty Seven Inc. is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.1. Forty Seven Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Affimed N.V. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affimed N.V.’s upside potential is 170.27% at a $8 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bearish than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Affimed N.V. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.