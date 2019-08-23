Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 320.32 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Affimed N.V. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk and Volatility

Affimed N.V. has a 2.79 beta, while its volatility is 179.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s beta is 2.93 which is 193.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. Its rival CorMedix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. CorMedix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Affimed N.V. and CorMedix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affimed N.V. has a 196.30% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Affimed N.V. had bearish trend while CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Affimed N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.