Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Comparing side by side

Both Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.92 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Affimed N.V. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Affimed N.V. and Cerus Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Affimed N.V.’s volatility measures that it’s 208.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.08 beta. Cerus Corporation’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Cerus Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Affimed N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Affimed N.V. and Cerus Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Affimed N.V.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 153.97%. Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a 60.43% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Affimed N.V. looks more robust than Cerus Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Affimed N.V. and Cerus Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.8% and 68.9%. 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats Cerus Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.