Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 36 5.22 N/A 2.06 18.55

Table 1 highlights Affimed N.V. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Affimed N.V. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7%

Risk and Volatility

Affimed N.V. has a 3.08 beta, while its volatility is 208.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 16.1. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Affimed N.V. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Affimed N.V. has a 155.59% upside potential and an average target price of $8. Anika Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 consensus target price and a -3.45% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Affimed N.V. seems more appealing than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.8% of Affimed N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has weaker performance than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Affimed N.V. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.