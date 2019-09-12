Affiliated Managers Grp (AMG) Shareholder Barr E S & Co Has Increased Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lowered Humana (HUM) Stake by $544,575; Shares Rose

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Grp (AMG) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 15,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The hedge fund held 177,206 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.33 million, up from 161,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $88.23. About 589,068 shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 2,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 55,413 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70 million, down from 57,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $276.81. About 1.02M shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Curo Transaction Expected to Close During Summer; 07/05/2018 – Humana at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food Insecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 27/03/2018 – HUMANA INC – FORMER HUMANA DIVISIONAL CFO WILL LEAD HUMANA’S MEDICARE OPERATIONS IN LOUISIANA AND MISSISSIPPI; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER ALSO PROVIDES EXAMPLES OF “SHORTCOMINGS” IN KINDRED MANAGEMENT’S PROJECTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS RELATING TO TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus stated it has 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Scotia Cap Inc accumulated 34,897 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Captrust Finance invested in 0% or 22 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication New York, a New York-based fund reported 7,762 shares. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Lsv Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Gotham Asset Lc holds 32,720 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech Inc holds 131,562 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 180 shares. 98,992 were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Old Natl Fincl Bank In owns 9,106 shares. Glenmede Na reported 250 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 175 shares to 14,339 shares, valued at $27.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,692 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 34,000 shares to 102,966 shares, valued at $25.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).