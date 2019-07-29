Affiliated Managers Group (Put) (AMG) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lowered Its Position; Montgomery Investment Management Upped Holding in United Rentals (URI)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $129.51. About 617,656 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (Put) (AMG) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $87.29. About 386,865 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 19/03/2018 – MILLENNIUM INTL MGMTS REPORTS SHORT IN AMG OF 0.58%: AMF; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Llc owns 150 shares. Moreover, Brinker has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 22,079 are owned by Citigroup. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,373 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc owns 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 1,037 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Hrt Financial Ltd has invested 0.03% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). M&T Bank Corp invested in 0% or 4,877 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp reported 0.17% stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 198,471 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 102,600 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 358,267 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (NYSE:UNP) by 6,000 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 23,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Jm Smucker Co/The (Put) (NYSE:SJM).

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 12,397 shares. Boys Arnold And Communications invested in 3,939 shares. First Republic Inv holds 0.05% or 87,308 shares in its portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Associate Ltd accumulated 32,999 shares or 2.63% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mgmt accumulated 47,397 shares. Voya Investment stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pennsylvania reported 4,705 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Fulton Comml Bank Na owns 0.12% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 15,217 shares. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware reported 1,801 shares stake. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 15,105 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,833 shares. Jupiter Asset has invested 0.12% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 11,835 were reported by Trexquant Investment L P.

