Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

As Asset Management businesses, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 96 1.67 N/A -2.51 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.33 N/A 0.52 24.36

Demonstrates Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $101.5, while its potential upside is 33.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats on 6 of the 8 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.