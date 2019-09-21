Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 93 1.89 N/A -2.51 0.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.62 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Volatility & Risk

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.63 beta. Competitively, U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s upside potential is 18.51% at a $101.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.8%. Insiders held 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while U.S. Global Investors Inc. had bullish trend.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.