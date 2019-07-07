Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

We are contrasting Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 2.02 N/A -2.51 0.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.17% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. with consensus target price of $108.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.9%. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while The Cushing Energy Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

The Cushing Energy Income Fund beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.