Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

We are comparing Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 100 1.92 N/A -2.51 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.56% respectively. About 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while Tenzing Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.