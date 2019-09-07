Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Both Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 95 1.68 N/A -2.51 0.00 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.09% and an $101.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares and 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.