Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 1.95 N/A -2.51 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 11 4.10 N/A 0.79 13.21

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.39% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. with consensus target price of $105.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares and 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. 1.2% are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -6.39% weaker performance while Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has 4.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.