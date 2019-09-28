Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 80 -6.60 50.11M -2.51 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 2.49 10.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 62,271,654.03% -3.5% -1.5% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 22.38% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. with average target price of $101.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while Gladstone Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.